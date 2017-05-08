Nicki Minaj Offers To Help Fans Pay Their College Tuition And Student Loans On Twitter

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
Nicki Minaj is putting her money where the her mouth is.
According to NBC News, the 34-year-old Grammy nominated rapper offered to pay more than $20,000 in student loans for a dozen of her Twitter followers on one condition — they must have straight A’s or an impressive GPA.
It all started when Minaj was Tweeting about a lip syncing contest and then a fan changed the subject asking could she help pay their tuition. Minaj responded:
Naturally fans blew up her mentions sending pictures of their report cards and tuition bills.
NBC reported that one of the lucky fans that Minaj is helping is a single mother from Queens who needed $500 for her remaining tuition.
, TMZ Minaj has already began transferring funds into a handful of people’s accounts—and apparently she’s not done being generous.
SOURCE: NBC News; TMZ
