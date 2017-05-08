Nicki Minaj Offers To Help Fans Pay Their College Tuition And Student Loans On Twitter

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Nicki Minaj Offers To Help Fans Pay Their College Tuition And Student Loans On Twitter

The Grammy-nominated rapper offered to pay more than $20,000 on one condition — they must have straight A's or an impressive GPA.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' Concert

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Nicki Minaj is putting her money where the her mouth is.

According to NBC News, the 34-year-old Grammy nominated rapper offered to pay more than $20,000 in student loans for a dozen of her Twitter followers on one condition — they must have straight A’s or an impressive GPA.

It all started when Minaj was Tweeting about a lip syncing contest and then a fan changed the subject asking could she help pay their tuition. Minaj responded:

Naturally fans blew up her mentions sending pictures of their report cards and tuition bills.

NBC reported that one of the lucky fans that Minaj is helping is a single mother from Queens who needed $500 for her remaining tuition.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to TMZ, Minaj has already began transferring funds into a handful of people’s accounts—and apparently she’s not done being generous.

Yaaasss Queen!

SOURCE: NBC News; TMZ

RELATED NEWS:

Beyoncé’s ‘Formation Scholars’ Award Will Send 4 Women To College

Strike A Pose: Nicki Minaj Signs With Wilhelmina

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Latex Panties And Gold Net Dress

JMBLYA 2017 Dallas Recap Experience [PHOTO GALLERY]

70 photos Launch gallery

JMBLYA 2017 Dallas Recap Experience [PHOTO GALLERY]

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Offers To Help Fans Pay Their College Tuition And Student Loans On Twitter

JMBLYA 2017 Dallas Recap Experience [PHOTO GALLERY]

nicki minaj

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 4 Recap: Shady Phaedra Gets…
 11 hours ago
05.08.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 12 hours ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 2 days ago
05.06.17
JMBLYA 2017 Dallas
JMBLYA 2017 In Dallas Was Epic
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Lea Michele Cries About Not Getting A Role…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Andrew ‘Delivert’ Caldwell Claims Kordell Stewart Put A…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Passengers evacuated after MARTA Train Catches On Fire [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Future Drops Video For “Mask Off”
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 3 days ago
05.05.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” Certified Platinum
 3 days ago
05.05.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Is The Master Of…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 4 days ago
05.04.17
photos