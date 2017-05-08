Another Death? 15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By Police After Calling 911

Another Death? 15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By Police After Calling 911

On the same day that 15-year-old Jordan Edwards was buried in Texas another teen was killed by San Diego police.

According to NBC-San Diego, standing at the Torrey Pines High School parking lot an unidentified white 15-year-old called 911 around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday asking officers to conduct a welfare check on him. The police officers claim that when they pulled up to the lot the teen “pulled a handgun that was concealed in his waistband and pointed it at one of the officers.” Claiming that they feared for their lives, they opened fire on him after he refused to put down his weapon.

The officers gave the teen first aid who he was later rushed to Scripps La Jolla Hospital where he later died. Police say that after inspection the teen’s weapon was just a semi-automatic BB air pistol.

The teen’s name hasn’t yet been released due to his age.

The incident is currently being investigated, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

“The details of the situation are still unfolding, but whatever they are, this event is very traumatic for our students, staff, families, and community,” Eric Dill, superintendent for the San Diego Union High School District, said in a letter posted on the district’s website.

“I know this is difficult, but we ask that you please refrain from conjecture or spreading rumors. This is a difficult time for the family and we need to let them mourn.”

SOURCE: NBC-San DiegoSan Diego Union Tribune 

