All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tears, laughter and the magic that is Lil Rel Howery.

Bella Ramalho
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Frazer Harrison/MTV1617 / Getty


 

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards have come to a close, with films like Moonlight and Get Out taking home multiple golden popcorn statues and plenty of hilarious (and sometimes tear-filled) speeches. See all the highlights, below:

 

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome win Best Kiss:

The two young actors were rewarded for the brave performances.

Trevor Noah wins Best Host:

Noah thanks Trump for providing non-stop comedy.

RuPaul’s Drag Race wins Best Documentary Competition:

RuPaul showed us how it’s done.

Lil Rel Howery wins Best Comedic Performance:

Lil Rel Howery stole the show.

Big Sean Performs:

Big Sean brought the house down with his performance.

 

Daniel Kaluuya wins Next Generation:

The Get Out star continued to solidify his Hollywood stardom.

Blackish wins Best American Story:

The historic show brought home another award.

Hidden Figures wins Best Fight Against the System:

And the women of Hidden Figures were once again thanked for bringing the historic true story to life.

Congratulations to the well-deserving winners!

photos