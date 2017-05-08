All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards have come to a close, with films like Moonlight and Get Out taking home multiple golden popcorn statues and plenty of hilarious (and sometimes tear-filled) speeches. See all the highlights, below:
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome win Best Kiss:
The two young actors were rewarded for the brave performances.
Trevor Noah wins Best Host:
Noah thanks Trump for providing non-stop comedy.
RuPaul’s Drag Race wins Best Documentary Competition:
RuPaul showed us how it’s done.
Lil Rel Howery wins Best Comedic Performance:
Lil Rel Howery stole the show.
Big Sean Performs:
Big Sean brought the house down with his performance.
Daniel Kaluuya wins Next Generation:
The Get Out star continued to solidify his Hollywood stardom.
Blackish wins Best American Story:
The historic show brought home another award.
Hidden Figures wins Best Fight Against the System:
And the women of Hidden Figures were once again thanked for bringing the historic true story to life.
Congratulations to the well-deserving winners!
SOURCE: Twitter