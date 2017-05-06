Entertainment News
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown Was A Restraining Order

While Chris Brown ringing in his 28th birthday at Groove’s Restaurant and Lounge in Houston, TX after finishing up his local tour stop, he was served with the documents from Karrueche Tran’s restraining order.

As we’ve reported, Karrueche’s legal team was having a tough time locating Chris to serve him the papers. But as it always goes with the law, you can run but you can’t hide.

Karreuche’s attorney Michelle Trigger said her legal team feels “relief” after finally serving Chris.
“This has been a frustrating endeavor trying to serve someone who was clearly evading service,” she told E! News. “I feel better knowing she is safe and we can now focus on securing her a permanent restraining order, rather than playing cat and mouse with Mr. Brown.”
In court documents, Karrueche claimed Chris has abused Karrueche by punching her in the stomach and kicking her down stairs. He allegedly also sent threatening text messages to her and her friends. Chris has denied the allegations.

“Make sure ya’ll don’t be listening to all this bulls–t, man,” Chris said in a now deleted Instagram post. “What all them other people on the outside doing, let them do what they doing. I don’t know what the f–k they talking about.”

Karrueche’s next scheduled court date is May 23rd.

