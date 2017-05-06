Entertainment News
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?

97.9 The Beat Staff
It appears Kanye West is taking a break, or at the very least, putting all his focus into work. First, the rapper was a no-show at this year’s Met Gala and now he’s deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Sources say there’s a good reason why Kanye, known for his social media rants, is avoiding the spotlight for. “He’s focusing on getting back into the public spotlight really slow,” A source told ET, “That’s the main reason why he didn’t want to go to the Met Ball. He’s still very close friends with Anna [Wintour] and loves her dearly, but right now it’s all about him and staying healthy.”

They added, “Going to the biggest fashion event of the year is something that will not help him stay on the right track to getting better. Fashion is Kayne’s passion — and going on Monday night may seem like just a little appearance at an event, but Kanye would have gotten SO involved in the entire process.”

Kanye, who is currently collaborating with his wife Kim Kardashian on a children’s clothing line called TheKidsSupply, left fans confused AF by the “Fade” rapper’s disappearance from social media.

We can’t wait to see what ‘Ye has up his sleeve!

photos