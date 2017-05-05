Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop

Miley Cyrus don't like rap music? pic.twitter.com/NmsgKlyXhS — 🔥Heat Supply CEO (@UrHeatSupplier) May 5, 2017

is keeping her distance from the hip-hop scene according to a new Billboard Magazine interview . She went from this:

To this:

"It's a brand new start… a dream come true… in Malibu…" Read more about my new music in @billboard https://t.co/wT8FrbvgSW pic.twitter.com/jqcHuJ6tfd — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 4, 2017

It seems the hip-hop wardrobe wasn’t fitting her too well anymore. In the interview, she praised Kendrick Lamar but had some critical words for the genre. “I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks,’” she said. “I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my d*ck, suck on my c*ck.’ I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c*ck’ — I am so not that.”

Cyrus worked with heavy-hitter hip-hop producers like Mike Will Made-It and Pharrell Williams for her 2013 album Bangerz. She also notoriously performed her song “We Can’t Stop” at the 2013 MTV Music Video Awards, twerking with a selection of Black women behind her.

Some people have called Cyrus’ critique of hip-hop limiting. Treva B. Lindsey, a professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Ohio State University told Mic, “I appreciate anyone critiquing sexism and misogyny in pop culture, but it’s fascinating that her critique goes to hip-hop culture and not culture more broadly.” A hip-hop choreographer and professor at the New School, Ana “Rokafella” Garcia, said, “Anybody whose exposure to hip-hop is limited to the mainstream, they’re only witnessing a small percentage of what really makes up hip-hop.”

And of course, Twitter had thoughts.

Miley Cyrus went from working with Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa to "I don't like Hip-Hop anymore" real quick. pic.twitter.com/n7ZXGvsimG — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 4, 2017

Miley Cyrus profited off of Hip-Hop culture/music for 4 years straight and now she all of a sudden has a problem with it. — Ᏸecca🥀🕊 (@MJStarLover) May 4, 2017

Miley Cyrus moving away from hip-hop is a nice example cultural appropriation…black culture is used when its convenient — Devonte King (@deeruns_) May 4, 2017

So you're abandoning Hip Hop @mileycyrus? After you made millions and got a hit album working with Hip-Hop Producers? After we revived you? pic.twitter.com/zbMi4uj6Bl — icon. (@Bowtobee) May 4, 2017

Welp, enough said.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: