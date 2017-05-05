Murder Warrant Issued For Balch Springs Officer In The Shooting Of Jordan Edwards

According to the Associated Press:

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued the warrant for former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver in the April 29 shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, according to a sheriff’s office statement. The statement cited evidence that suggested Oliver “intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death.”

Oliver fired a rifle at a car of teenagers leaving a party, striking and killing Edwards. The shooting led to protests calling for Oliver to be charged. About 200 people attended a vigil Thursday night in the Dallas suburb.

The warrant states that any peace officer may arrest Oliver, and that Oliver could also turn himself in to authorities. Meanwhile, sheriff’s spokeswoman Melinda Urbina said, the investigation into the shooting continues.

