Passengers evacuated after MARTA Train Catches On Fire [VIDEO]

A MARTA train was evacuated Thursday evening after passengers noticed the train car was filling up with smoke. The smoke sent more than 200 people running through an underground tunnel to escape. Police and MARTA are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but all MARTA trains have resumed their normal scheduling.

No passengers were hurt, but some were treated for smoke inhalation.

Check out some of the social media video from fire.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: