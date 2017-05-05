News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

#IAmAPreExistingCondition: Twitter Blasts GOP For Passing Cruel Health Care Bill

Under the AHCA, experiencing sexual assault, having a C-section, postpartum depression and surviving domestic violence can stand in the way of women getting coverage.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Nurse listening to heartbeat of patient in hospital room

Source: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty


On Thursday, the Republican led House of Representatives passed the GOP health-care-reform bill in a 217-213 vote. And boy did they celebrate with beer and boasting as they are now one step closer to repealing Obamacare.

But what the GOP didn’t want to share with the public was that their cruel and unusual bill added a new amendment that gives states the right to allow health insurance companies to deny people coverage for pre-existing conditions—and what they count as these types of conditions will blow your mind.  

According to New York Magazine, under the MacArthur-Meadows Amendment in the American Health Care Act, having a history of sexual assault, a C-section, postpartum depression and surviving domestic violence are all deemed pre-existing conditions. Translation: Being a woman is a pre-existing condition despite the bill clearly saying, “Nothing in this Act shall be construed as permitting health insurance issuers to discriminate in rates for health insurance coverage by gender.”

“This is the worst bill for women’s health in a generation,” Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said of the AHCA in a press release.

“This disastrous legislation once again makes being a woman a pre-existing condition… Alarm bells should be ringing in every house across America.”

The AHCA also goes against what Trump promised concerned Americans last week:

In addition, other pre-existing conditions include: Anxiety, cancer, being transgender, endometriosis, heart conditions, HIV/AIDS, back sprain, diabetes, gout and much more. Ironically erectile disfunction is missing from the list:

Naturally Twitter lashed out at #45 and Congress for voting on and passing a bill that could potentially take away health care from tens of millions of vulnerable Americans. Folks (myself included) flocked to social media to express our anger and concern of what will happen if the Senate passes this bill:

Using #IAmAPreExistingCondition, others shared their powerful stories about their own illnesses:

Guess winning is more important to Trump than saving the actual lives on the people he swore he would protect. #ResistYall

SOURCE: Twitter; New York Magazine

RELATED NEWS:

Breaking: House Passes Bill To Repeal and Replace The Affordable Care Act

#TheSunkenPlace: Uncle Carson Wants To Make Sure Homeless People Aren’t Too Comfortable

CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform & Obamacare

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #IAmAPreExistingCondition: Twitter Blasts GOP For Passing Cruel Health Care Bill

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Passengers evacuated after MARTA Train Catches On Fire [VIDEO]
 4 hours ago
05.05.17
Future Drops Video For “Mask Off”
 4 hours ago
05.05.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” Certified Platinum
 8 hours ago
05.05.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Is The Master Of…
 15 hours ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 21 hours ago
05.04.17
Model Monday With @Lady_Lebraa On The Durtty Boyz…
 21 hours ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 23 hours ago
05.04.17
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 24 hours ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 1 day ago
05.04.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Did Loni Love Avoid Tamar Braxton At The…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Watch Mary J. Blige Blast Her Ex-Husband’s Mistress
 1 day ago
05.05.17
Fix It, Jesus: Former Reggae Artist Claims Satan…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Rips Into Her Mother On Instagram
 1 day ago
05.05.17
Chris Rock Gets Candid About His Divorce And Infidelity
 1 day ago
05.05.17
photos