IAmAPreExistingCondition: Twitter Blasts GOP For Passing Cruel Health Care Bill

GOP health-care-reform bill in a 217-213 vote.

On Thursday, the Republican led House of Representatives passed the And boy did they celebrate with beer and boasting as they are now one step closer to repealing Obamacare.

But what the GOP didn’t want to share with the public was that their cruel and unusual bill added a new amendment that gives states the right to allow health insurance companies to deny people coverage for pre-existing conditions—and what they count as these types of conditions will blow your mind.

According to New York Magazine, under the MacArthur-Meadows Amendment in the American Health Care Act, having a history of sexual assault, a C-section, postpartum depression and surviving domestic violence are all deemed pre-existing conditions. Translation: Being a woman is a pre-existing condition despite the bill clearly saying, “Nothing in this Act shall be construed as permitting health insurance issuers to discriminate in rates for health insurance coverage by gender.”

“This is the worst bill for women’s health in a generation,” Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said of the AHCA in a press release.

“This disastrous legislation once again makes being a woman a pre-existing condition… Alarm bells should be ringing in every house across America.”

BREAKING: The House just passed the worst bill for women in a generation. The #AHCA blocks access to PP, takes coverage away from millions. pic.twitter.com/D5rJX4wCOS — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) May 4, 2017

The AHCA also goes against what Trump promised concerned Americans last week:

…healthcare plan is on its way. Will have much lower premiums & deductibles while at the same time taking care of pre-existing conditions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2017

In addition, other pre-existing conditions include: Anxiety, cancer, being transgender, endometriosis, heart conditions, HIV/AIDS, back sprain, diabetes, gout and much more. Ironically erectile disfunction is missing from the list:

Not on this list of pre-existing conditions not covered by #AHCA: Erectile dysfunction pic.twitter.com/aupfpVRUbg — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 4, 2017

Naturally Twitter lashed out at #45 and Congress for voting on and passing a bill that could potentially take away health care from tens of millions of vulnerable Americans. Folks (myself included) flocked to social media to express our anger and concern of what will happen if the Senate passes this bill:

.@reppittenger no asshole, people just can't move to another state to get their pre-existing conditions covered. Who breastfed you? Satan? — Kellee Terrell (@kelleent) May 4, 2017

Whoever oppresses the poor to increase his own wealth, or gives to the rich, will only come to poverty-Prov 22:16 #IAmAPreexistingCondition pic.twitter.com/3002MPHpWN — W.E.W. DaBoy (@One9Seven8) May 5, 2017

Don't start calling it #AHCA now. This is #Trumpcare. — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) May 5, 2017

I am SICK to my stomach of those CELEBRATING Trumpcare passing. This is NO joke. People will DIE. Let that SINK in.#AHCA #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/IQyX9tM3al — The Hummingbird (@SaysHummingbird) May 4, 2017

.@PeterRoskam just voted in favor of #TrumpCare and against the 322,200 people in #IL06 with pre-existing conditions. Hold him accountable. pic.twitter.com/yQmsl6kxpi — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) May 4, 2017

Using #IAmAPreExistingCondition, others shared their powerful stories about their own illnesses:

#Medicaid saved me – there was no way my Grandma could've afforded the healthcare services I needed as a child. #IAmAPreExistingCondition — Vilissa Thompson (@VilissaThompson) May 4, 2017

#IAmAPreexistingCondition b/c of Incest, anxiety, depression, PTSD & essential tremor. 50 Yrs. w/ 5 PT jobs and NO healthcare. HILARIOUS! pic.twitter.com/JfW2gzwPeJ — Stacy Parish (@ParishStacy) May 5, 2017

✅ Woman

✅ 20 yr Combat Veteran w/PTSD

✅ Chronic Eye symptoms

✅ Child w/medical issues However, according to GOP..#IAmAPreexistingCondition pic.twitter.com/ekYrVVo5A0 — Tee Marie Hanible (@TheRealTeeMarie) May 5, 2017

Woman

rape survivor

domestic abuse survivor

depression

Anxiety

ADHD

PTSD

Insomnia#IAmAPreexistingCondition — Wagatwe Wanjuki (@wagatwe) May 4, 2017

Major depressive disorder, anxiety, PTSD, ulcers… I wouldn't be alive today if not for free counseling and meds #IAmAPreExistingCondition — Eden 🌙 (@newlyeden) May 4, 2017

I have a blood disorder I was born with. The cost of meds is $3,000 per valve. I use a valve per day. #IAmAPreexistingCondition — Serena Sonoma (@SerenaSonoma) May 4, 2017

Asthma, sinus and ear infections. My allergy shots won't be covered anymore so Trump can profit from playing golf. #IAmAPreexistingCondition — Kate Broda (@katkrayzay) May 5, 2017

Guess winning is more important to Trump than saving the actual lives on the people he swore he would protect. #ResistYall

