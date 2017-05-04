The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Explains Juicy’s “Wing-Gate” Incident To Mary J. Blige [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Mary J. Blige talks about her appreciation for “Little Women: Atlanta,” and how addictive it is, and the morning show crew explains Juicy’s infamous “Wing-Gate” situation to her. Mary shares her excitement for the release of her new album, “The Strength Of A Woman.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, Rickey Smiley & Da Brat talk about breaking out their 90s cross-color style for Mary’s concerts after her new album comes out. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Does “What’s The 411?” With Headkrack! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mary J. Blige: “I Was Suffering In My Marriage & Nobody Knew” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Mary J. Blige’s Ex Husband Needs To Man Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]