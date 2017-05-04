Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Explains Juicy’s “Wing-Gate” Incident To Mary J. Blige [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Mary J. Blige talks about her appreciation for “Little Women: Atlanta,” and how addictive it is, and the morning show crew explains Juicy’s infamous “Wing-Gate” situation to her. Mary shares her excitement for the release of her new album, “The Strength Of A Woman.”

Plus, Rickey Smiley & Da Brat talk about breaking out their 90s cross-color style for Mary’s concerts after her new album comes out. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos