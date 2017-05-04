R.LUM.R “Frustrated” [NEW MUSIC]

R. LUM.R‘s “Frustrated” is an intense, yet smooth & dreamy track with a driving, banging beat. Over all of that shines some incredible vocals, and some potent lyricism. Check out the new song in the player above!
