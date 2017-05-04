News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Trump Care: The House Of Republicans Approves Donald Trump’s Health Care Bill

Find out what this means for Americans.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Town Hall In Iowa

Source: Scott Olson / Getty


American history is changing right before our eyes with Donald Trump as head of state.

On Thursday, the House Republicans passed a revised version of the American Health Care Act, which will affect the lives of many Americans. According to ABC News, the bill passed the House in a narrow 217-213 vote with all Democrats opposing it. They warned the House the changes will leave Americans worse off. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, said, “Make no mistake, many people will die as a result of this bill.”

This is great news for Republicans like Paul Ryan, who have been promising to repeal and replace Obamacare for seven years but have struggled to. Ryan received major backlash after drafting the bill in secret and retaining many parts of Obamacare.

The next step is for the House Republicans to head to the White House for a press conference. Reports say that even though the bill has passed the House, there are still major roadblocks ahead in the Senate, where the bill is expected to undergo significant changes.

Brace yourself, folks.

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

26 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Passengers evacuated after MARTA Train Catches On Fire [VIDEO]
 4 hours ago
05.05.17
Future Drops Video For “Mask Off”
 4 hours ago
05.05.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” Certified Platinum
 8 hours ago
05.05.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Is The Master Of…
 15 hours ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 21 hours ago
05.04.17
Model Monday With @Lady_Lebraa On The Durtty Boyz…
 21 hours ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 23 hours ago
05.04.17
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 24 hours ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 1 day ago
05.04.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Did Loni Love Avoid Tamar Braxton At The…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Watch Mary J. Blige Blast Her Ex-Husband’s Mistress
 1 day ago
05.05.17
Fix It, Jesus: Former Reggae Artist Claims Satan…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Rips Into Her Mother On Instagram
 1 day ago
05.05.17
Chris Rock Gets Candid About His Divorce And Infidelity
 1 day ago
05.05.17
photos