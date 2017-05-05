‘I Hate N-Word:’ Texas Man Charged With Hate Crime After Attempted Stabbing

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘I Hate N-Word:’ Texas Man Charged With Hate Crime After Attempted Stabbing

Prosecutors said that James Scott Lee, 32, said he could kill an N-word today before brandishing a knife.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Texas police have charged a Houston man with a hate crime Wednesday who attempted to stab an African-American man after hatefully referring to him using a racial slur Tuesday, reports KPRC Houston.

From KPRC Houston:

Harris County prosecutors said James Scott Lee, 32, chose his victim based on the victim’s race.

Prosecutors said Lee was heard saying, “I hate (N-word)s, and I’m going to kill me one today,” before he brandished the knife. They said the victim was able to escape Lee by jumping into a car and locking the door.

Lee could face 20 years-to-life in prison if convicted, reports the Houston Chronicle.

SOURCE: KPRC HoustonHouston Chronicle

SEE ALSO:

NAACP Calls For Hate Crime Probe After Black Student Claims White Teammates Tied A Noose Around His Neck

‘That Ugly A** N-Word Child:’ NYC Chiropractor Behind Bars After Making Racist Threats

Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

18 photos Launch gallery

Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

Continue reading Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

Kwame Kilpatrick is not the first politician to be accused and convicted of a crime. Actually, he is in some pretty distinguished company. Sad but true. The list is long and the crimes vary from corruption, drugs, sexual misconduct, etc. as well as the prison sentences.  Here are just a few of the many who have been caught and convicted.f

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Passengers evacuated after MARTA Train Catches On Fire [VIDEO]
 4 hours ago
05.05.17
Future Drops Video For “Mask Off”
 4 hours ago
05.05.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” Certified Platinum
 8 hours ago
05.05.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Is The Master Of…
 15 hours ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 21 hours ago
05.04.17
Model Monday With @Lady_Lebraa On The Durtty Boyz…
 21 hours ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 23 hours ago
05.04.17
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 24 hours ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 1 day ago
05.04.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Did Loni Love Avoid Tamar Braxton At The…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Watch Mary J. Blige Blast Her Ex-Husband’s Mistress
 1 day ago
05.05.17
Fix It, Jesus: Former Reggae Artist Claims Satan…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Rips Into Her Mother On Instagram
 1 day ago
05.05.17
Chris Rock Gets Candid About His Divorce And Infidelity
 1 day ago
05.05.17
photos