News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Florida Memorial University To Posthumously Award Trayvon Martin Degree In Aeronautical Science

Martin, who would've been 22 this year, will be honored at the university's May 13th ceremony.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


Trayvon Martin’s life was senselessly snatched from him five years ago, when he was gunned down by George Zimmerman during his walk home from a 7/11 carrying nothing but skittles and an Arizona iced tea.

The tragedy not only divided a nation, but stole the future away from a young man with so much promise.

As a gesture of remembrance, Florida Memorial University is planning to honor Trayvon with a posthumous degree in aeronautical science during its commencement ceremony.

Before his death, Trayvon expressed dreams of becoming a pilot.

The degree is a move of solidarity for the university, who plans to continue to highlight the Martin family’s commitment to justice, HBCU Digest reports.

“As we approach 50 years in Miami Gardens, this commencement holds a special place in all of our hearts. This academic year is symbolic of the transformative changes that we continue to make to our academic programs that extend to benefit the community, such as our cybersecurity degree program and Cyber Warrior Diversity center that offers certificates to local residents and professionals,” Florida Memorial President Roslyn Clark Artis said, according to the news site.

“Of special significance is awarding posthumously the Bachelor of Science degree in aviation to Trayvon Martin. Sybrina, our alum, epitomizes strength and dignity as she uplifts other victims of violence while effecting change for a more equal and just society.”

SOURCE: HBCU DIGEST

RELATED LINKS

Jay Z To Make Trayvon Martin Documentary Film Series

#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Five Years Later

Tidal Releases Visual Protest Video Honoring Trayvon Martin And Others

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Florida Memorial University To Posthumously Award Trayvon Martin Degree In Aeronautical Science

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Passengers evacuated after MARTA Train Catches On Fire [VIDEO]
 4 hours ago
05.05.17
Future Drops Video For “Mask Off”
 4 hours ago
05.05.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” Certified Platinum
 8 hours ago
05.05.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Is The Master Of…
 15 hours ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 21 hours ago
05.04.17
Model Monday With @Lady_Lebraa On The Durtty Boyz…
 21 hours ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 23 hours ago
05.04.17
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 24 hours ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 1 day ago
05.04.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Did Loni Love Avoid Tamar Braxton At The…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Watch Mary J. Blige Blast Her Ex-Husband’s Mistress
 1 day ago
05.05.17
Fix It, Jesus: Former Reggae Artist Claims Satan…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Rips Into Her Mother On Instagram
 1 day ago
05.05.17
Chris Rock Gets Candid About His Divorce And Infidelity
 1 day ago
05.05.17
photos