The Obamas Set To Donate $2 Million To Fund Summer Jobs For Chicago Youth

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The Obamas Set To Donate $2 Million To Fund Summer Jobs For Chicago Youth

The former First Couple continues to do good as they adjust to life outside the White House.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle, recently announced that they plan to donate $2 million of their own money to support summer jobs for the youth of Chicago. According to the Huffington Post, Obama made the announcement while presenting preliminary plans for his presidential library and center in Chicago’s Jackson Park neighborhood.

President Obama Arrives Back To The White House After Trip To Richmond, Virginia

Source: Pool / Getty


Speaking directly about why the couple decided to donate, Obama stated, “We don’t want to wait for a building,” he said. “One of the things that we will be starting this year is Michelle and I personally are going to donate $2 million to our summer jobs programs here in the community, so that right away, young people can get to work and we can start providing opportunities to all of them.”

He went further to explain exactly why the need for his presidential center is so important for the youth of Chicago, who are at high risk of violence and gangs. Obama firmly said, “We’ll be working with the city, we’ll be working with the county, we’ll be working with businesses, because part of what we want to do is reach young people who might be at risk if they don’t have something to do during the summers,” he said. “But part of what we also want to do is to reach older youth who may be prepared for apprenticeships because one of the things that this project is going to do is generate jobs. We want to make sure that some of those young people can get trained so people don’t say, ‘Why didn’t you hire anybody from the neighborhood?’”

Obama ended his statement noting the considerable benefits the presidential center would bring to Chicago, including 200 to 300 permanent jobs, and 1,400 to 1,500 jobs during construction. Additionally, economic development as a result of the library would produce an additional 2,000 jobs.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2938033/michelle-obama-says-she-and-barack-will-keep-fighting-for-what-they-believe/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2938041/ben-carson-homeless-comfortable/

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Obamas Set To Donate $2 Million To Fund Summer Jobs For Chicago Youth

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Passengers evacuated after MARTA Train Catches On Fire [VIDEO]
 4 hours ago
05.05.17
Future Drops Video For “Mask Off”
 4 hours ago
05.05.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” Certified Platinum
 8 hours ago
05.05.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Is The Master Of…
 15 hours ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 21 hours ago
05.04.17
Model Monday With @Lady_Lebraa On The Durtty Boyz…
 21 hours ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 23 hours ago
05.04.17
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 24 hours ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 1 day ago
05.04.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Did Loni Love Avoid Tamar Braxton At The…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Watch Mary J. Blige Blast Her Ex-Husband’s Mistress
 1 day ago
05.05.17
Fix It, Jesus: Former Reggae Artist Claims Satan…
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Rips Into Her Mother On Instagram
 1 day ago
05.05.17
Chris Rock Gets Candid About His Divorce And Infidelity
 1 day ago
05.05.17
photos