Chick Chat: Live & In Color With The Legendary Women Of En Vogue

On this episode of “Chick Chat,” Danielle James and Allison McGevna sits down with the incomparable members of En Vogue (Cindy Herron-Braggs, Terry Ellis and long-standing member Rhona Bennett), to talk their new album, “Electric Cafe,” and how they were able to sustain the ever-changing music buisness.
RELATED LINKS:
Mary J Blige Confirms Divorce With Heartfelt Statement
Maternity Curve: Beyonce Poses in Nicole Miller
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours