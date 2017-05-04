Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’ Reality Competition Series For Lifetime

Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’ Reality Competition Series For Lifetime

KKW continues to build upon her already impressive empire.

Danielle Jennings
There are many things you can say about Kim Kardashian West, but not being a hard worker is definitely not one of them. The reality star, social media sensation, mobile app designer and video game creator has added yet another job to her already crowded resume.

Earlier this week Kim Kardashian West announced to her massive Twitter following that she is executive producing a new reality competition series for Lifetime network titled Glam Masters. She also sent out a link for fans and potential contestants to apply.

Deadline has the full details about the upcoming series including the synopsis:

Lifetime has greenlighted a beauty competition series executive produced by Kim Kardashian West. Also EP’d by Style Lab creator Diana Madison, ‘Glam Masters’ will pit beauty bloggers against one another for an opportunity to be part of Mrs. Kanye West’s “glam empire,” the network said.

Each episode will feature four beauty bloggers who will go head-to-head to show they have the talent, charisma and vision it takes to be the next big name in the beauty world– all while facing expert judges who will critique every stroke of the contouring brush. The winner each week will qualify to advance to the semi-finals where the best will battle it out for one of three spots in the Tournament of Masters finale. In the end, only one of these beauty-obsessed bloggers will get to claim the title of Glam Master.

Kim expressed her excitement to connect with upcoming stars in the beauty world. She stated, “I’m such a beauty junkie and am fascinated by how artists are able to transform someone’s look with makeup and couldn’t be more ecstatic for them to show what they can really do.”

There has been no word on if she will be the host of the series or remain off-camera as an executive producer. Also, no premiere date for the series has been set, but production will begin this summer.

