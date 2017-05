Gary With Da Tea’s Outfit On Dish Nation Pulls In Complaints From Fans [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When the morning show crew was doing Dish Nation one day, Gary With Da Tea came in with a bright and loud yellow ensemble on. Apparently, the color was so vibrant that it caused viewers to think there was something wrong with their TV screens, and they called up to complain. Rickey Smiley confronts Gary about it, but Gary is unashamed. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Ruins Black Tony’s Excitement When He Comes To Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Shows How Much He Loves DJ Khaled’s “Shining” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Gives Hilarious Performance Of “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]