Dr. Ian Smith On How To Cut Sugar Cravings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Dr. Ian Smith talks about his new book, “Blast The Sugar Out,” in which he tackles America’s sugar addiction. Dr. Ian Smith talks about cutting sugar cravings, and what happens when people successfully complete the 5-week play outlined in the book. He explains why the book isn’t just for diabetics and pre-diabetics, and why diabetics folks need help cutting the sugar intake as well.

Plus, he gives some tips getting started with cutting sugar out without driving yourself crazy. Check out this exclusive video to Dr. Ian Smith explain more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos