Why Black Tony Ended Up Surrounded By Dogs At His Trap House [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Black Tony and Pancake have been caught in a vicious war after Pancake got Black Tony’s girlfriend pregnant, and essentially took her from him. Black Tony did not take kindly to that, and used Pancake’s mom in order to get his revenge. Evidently, Pancake didn’t like that at all, and he got his revenge too. Now, Black Tony seems to be trapped at his trap house. Check out this exclusive video for more in this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

