Jackie Christie’s Daughter Rips Into Her Mother On Instagram

Jackie Christie and her daughter Takari Lee just can’t seem to maintain a healthy relationship. The Basketball Wives star took to Instagram on Wednesday to let fans know that she plans to be more open about her personal life and tell her side of the drama she’s always involved in, particularly with her daughter. Takari wasn’t buying it and slammed her mom on social media. The young mom posted a screenshot of a text exchange between her and Jackie, and dragged her for being an absentee grandmother.
In the caption, Takari ripped into her mom for throwing herself a party to celebrate becoming a grandmother to her other daughter’s baby. Kari says her mom never even responded to her baby shower invite. See below:
The drag session didn’t stop there. Takari commented under Jackie’s post about being more honest and transparent, saying that she hadn’t heard from her mom in seven months. At the time, Takari’s son was badly burned. She wrote, “Lies and propaganda slander and extortion…all because I didn’t ask her for help…with valid reason!!!”
What’s it going to take for this broken mother-daughter relationship to be mended? Certainly not social media.
