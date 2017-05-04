You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To Say About His Arrest Warrant

Chief Keef is taking his “gangsta” persona to another level.

The Chi-town rapper is currently a wanted man in Miami after failing to show up to his arraignment on Tuesday for a recent DUI arrest. However, Keef does not believe that he’s going to jail over the incident and even urged the police to come get him. TMZ caught up with Sosa on Wednesday and asked about his court date, to which he replied, “It’ll be alright.”

When reminded that he had an arrest warrant out for him, Keef said, “Tell em’ to come get me.” The young rapper is certain he’s not heading to jail, saying, “It ain’t nothin’ but a DUI. I ain’t goin’ to jail.”

Chief Keef must not have noticed the numerous other rappers heading to jail these days.

Stay woke, Sosa.