Here’s What Happened To The Tennis Captain Who Made Racist Comments About Serena Williams

Alexis Ohanian, who’s White. In reference to the baby, Nastase said, “Let’s see what color it has…Chocolate with milk?”

Tennis Captainis facing the consequences for comments he made aboutback in April. At the Fed Cup in Romania, the former world No. 1 mentioned Williams’ baby with Reddit founder,

Nastase received major backlash for his comments, including from Williams. “It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and my unborn child,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

Now, Wimbledon has announced on Wednesday that Nastase will not be invited to the Royal Box following his remarks. “His actions were not very good and we condemn them. In terms of an invitation to the Royal Box, he is not going to receive an invitation this year,” All England Club chairman Philip Brook explained.

Natashe told BBC that he didn’t get the backlash to his “spontaneous” comments. “English people considered it was racist and everybody picked it up like that,” Nastase said. “The only person who can get upset maybe is Serena, but not you people in England. Why does everybody else get upset? I don’t understand. Whatever.”

