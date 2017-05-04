Community
The 100,000 Opportunities Initiative Dallas Job Fair Launches May 19th

farlinave
Dallas has one of the highest rates of youth disengagement in the nation, at nearly 13%. For South Dallas, the number more than doubles to 25% for 16-24 year olds. That’s 1 in 4 South Dallas youth without a job, or attending school. The 100,000 Opportunities Initiative wants to change that.

On May 19, the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative, a coalition of over 40 leading companies, is bringing the Opportunity Hiring Fair & Forum to Dallas. Held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, the Fair will help bring job opportunities, internships, and access to higher education for disconnected youth living within Dallas and surrounding communities.

The participating companies are ready to hire – there are 1,700 interviews available, and hundreds of on the spot job offers planned. And the Fair isn’t just about careers. Attendees will have access to career development services (interview skills coaching, resume development, dressing for success, job training, mentorship connections), educational planning (options to complete high school and explore college) as well as access to legal resources for youth involved with the justice system or interested in immigration services. This event is about supporting Dallas youth, no matter where they are in their life.

We know that this event will not only benefit Dallas youth, but create a positive ripple effect for their families, the community and the state.

When: May 19th
Time: 9 am to 4 pm – Come for most of the day or just a few hours
Where: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, 650 S Griffin St, Dallas, TX 75202
More Info: https://www.100kopportunities.org/our-communities/dallas/

