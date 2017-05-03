Entertainment News
Mel B Files A Restraining Order Against Ex-Nanny

The drama continues.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Mel B.

Source: Getty / Desiree Navarro/WireImage


Mel B finally took legal action against her ex-nanny, Lorraine Gilles, who is the alleged mistress of Stephen Belafonte — Mel B’s estranged husband. After accusing Gilles of harassment, Mel B obtained a restraining order that will force Gilles to stay away from her.

According to TMZ, Mel B’s lawyer made the declaration of harassment in court on Wednesday. This follows claims made by Mel B that Gilles was having an affair with Belafonte and got pregnant by him. Mel B also accused Gilles of holding her sex tapes hostage as a way to blackmail her.

Along with all of this, Mel B added that Gilles has been verbally abusive, disrespectful, and would role her eyes during conversations. She alleged that Gilles would make “exacerbated sounds” as a way to annoy her and she would claim Mel B’s kids as her own. Gilles has sued Mel B for defamation, saying that she didn’t have an affair with Belafonte or carry his baby. She insists Mel B seduced her into having three-ways for seven years. TMZ sources say that Mel B confirmed the three-ways, but they were all under the encouragement of Belafonte.

Despite all the personal and legal drama, at least the two women can distance themselves for now… five years to be exact.

