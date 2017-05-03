News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Officers Will Not Be Charged In The Death Of Alton Sterling

Sad, not surprised.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The U.S. Justice Department has announced that they will not be handing down charges against two white Baton Rouge, Louisiana, officers involved in last summer’s shooting death of Alton Sterling. According to ABC News, Blane Salamoni, a four-year veteran of the Baton Rouge Police Department, and Howie Lake II, a three-year veteran, were placed on paid administrative leave after fatally shooting Sterling in July.

Sterling’s aunt Sandra Sterling said that the DOJ’s alleged decision was “crazy.” She added, “It’s like, we waited all this time for nothing. And as we were going through the process, I kept asking them, ‘What happens if they come back with this decision?’ They said, ‘Well, it will be worth the wait.’ But no, it’s not worth the wait. It’s not worth the wait. All this was for nothing.”

Sandra continued, “It hurt, it hurt, it hurts so bad. I was trying to prepare myself for this, but I’m telling you, it’s a horrible pain. It’s like going back to the first day. It’s like going back to the first day all over again.” The news of the decision not to bring charges against the officers comes soon after Attorney General Jeff Sessions promised to to roll back decades of police reform.

As you may recall, officers tased Sterling to try and subdue him and then shot Sterling four to six times after responding to a call that claimed he was carrying a gun, threatening customers, and selling CDs outside the store. His death sparked a slew of riots by people who are outraged by the constant police brutality. Sadly, justice was not served — again.

Celebrities React To The Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling By Police

21 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To The Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling By Police

Continue reading Celebrities React To The Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling By Police

Celebrities React To The Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling By Police

<p style="text-align:center;">[ione_embed src=https://player.theplatform.com/p/BCY3OC/1qPI4GNj1sCS/embed/select/media/vYJsxhjx_X_g?form=html service=tvone.com width=610 height=343]</p>

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
desiigner
Happy 20th Birthday Desiigner!
 5 hours ago
05.03.17
11 Back-Breaking Vogue Clips That Will Make Your…
 23 hours ago
05.02.17
Comedian Aries Spears Taking Legal Action Against The…
 1 day ago
05.03.17
Beyoncé Fans Prepare To Pay Big Bucks For…
 1 day ago
05.03.17
Watch: T.I. On His Relationship With Lil Wayne…
 1 day ago
05.02.17
Producer Mano Claims Katy Perry Called Him The N-Word
 1 day ago
05.02.17
Watch: Janet Jackson Finally Opens Up About Her Divorce
 1 day ago
05.02.17
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Drake, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, & More To…
 1 day ago
05.02.17
La La Anthony’s Met Gala Outfit Show’s Carmelo…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Hey, Baby! Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source…
 3 days ago
05.01.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Says “C5 Coming Soon… It’s The Roc!”
 4 days ago
05.01.17
Guess Who’s Bizzack: NeNe Leakes Might Be Returning…
 4 days ago
04.29.17
She’s Here!: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome A…
 4 days ago
04.29.17
Big Boi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 5 days ago
04.28.17
This Is How Far Mathew Knowles Will Go…
 5 days ago
04.28.17
photos