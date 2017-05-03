Local
A Gunman Reported on Campus at North Lake College in Irving

farlinave
US-ATTACKS-NEW YORK-NEW JERSEY

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

Alarming news is sweeping the DFW metroplex regarding an active shooter on campus at North Lake College in Irving, TX.

No confirmed details yet about if anyone has been killed, but there has been speculation about possible injuries.

Police are warning citizens to avoid the area for their safety and for those students that have not yet evacuated the building, they were advised to baracade themselves in a safe area.

We will provide you with more information as the story develops.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: CBS DFW News

 

Continue reading A Gunman Reported on Campus at North Lake College in Irving

