Happy 20th Birthday Desiigner!

Today the ‘Panda’ rapper Desiigner turns 20.
Last night he packed out a show at the Rave Eagle Club in Milwaukee, WI.
Life must be good for the G.O.O.D. Music artist, who’s breakout single ‘Panda’ captivated the globe, collecting an impressive 224 million views on YouTube!
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Desiigner Performs at Super Jam 2016
Desiigner Performs at Super Jam 2016
@lifeofdesiigner killing the #SuperJam2016 stage 🙌🏽 #Desiigner #stl #stlouis #TimmyTurner #Panda
4. @lifeofdesiigner killing the #SuperJam2016 stage 🙌🏽 #Desiigner #stl #stlouis #TimmyTurner #PandaSource:Instagram 4 of 16
7. @lifeofdesiigner killing the #SuperJam2016 stage 🙌🏽 #Desiigner #stl #stlouis #TimmyTurner #PandaSource:Instagram 7 of 16
8. @lifeofdesiigner killing the #SuperJam2016 stage 🙌🏽 #Desiigner #stl #stlouis #TimmyTurner #PandaSource:Instagram 8 of 16
