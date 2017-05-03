Happy 20th Birthday Desiigner!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Today the ‘Panda’ rapper Desiigner turns 20.

Last night he packed out a show at the Rave Eagle Club in Milwaukee, WI.

Life must be good for the G.O.O.D. Music artist, who’s breakout single ‘Panda’ captivated the globe, collecting an impressive 224 million views on YouTube!

Click here to buy tickets for his next show.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)