No Suspects, 2 Bodies Found in Redbird Apartments

farlinave
USA, Texas, Aerial photograph of the Dallas skyline at sunrise

Source: Westend61 / Getty

Strange deaths have been plaguing the country for some time now, but why someone would want to kill a 2-year old is beyond me. According to the Dallas News, officers found the bodies around 12:45 a.m. this morning. A woman, reportedly the mother, was also found dead in the apartment as well, suffering from gunshot wounds.

No suspects have been reported at this time and no witnesses have come forward either.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Source: Dallas News

Sadly, comedian Charlie Murphy passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia. Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, Eddie Murphy, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie's legacy will live on forever. Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie's famous friends and loyal fans below. R.I.P. to the legend.

Dallas , murder , redbird apartments

