No Suspects, 2 Bodies Found in Redbird Apartments

Strange deaths have been plaguing the country for some time now, but why someone would want to kill a 2-year old is beyond me. According to the Dallas News, officers found the bodies around 12:45 a.m. this morning. A woman, reportedly the mother, was also found dead in the apartment as well, suffering from gunshot wounds.

No suspects have been reported at this time and no witnesses have come forward either.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Source: Dallas News

