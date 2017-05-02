Entertainment News
Beyoncé Stans Prepare To Pay Big Bucks For Her Box Set

There's no doubt hardcore fans will dish out the cash.

Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - New York City

Some Beyhive members are surely considering not paying rent this summer now that Beyoncé has announced her new Lemonade box set.

In a video announcement posted on Beyoncé’s Instagram on Tuesday, the megastar announced the How To Make Lemonade Box Set. It will feature a 600-page coffee table book with “hundreds of never-before-seen photos” from the creation of the visual album. The book will include a forward from author and political commentator Michael Eric Dyson (a self-proclaimed Beyoncé fan), as well as poetry from Warsan Shire, whose work was featured prominently in Lemonade. The set will also include a double vinyl LP version of Lemonade along with audio and visual downloads of the album. You can watch the announcement for the release below.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

The cost for such a packaged box set? $299.99. Happy savings!

Released in April of 2016, Lemonade has been praised by critics, earning two Grammy awards, four Emmy nominations and receiving a Peabody Award. You can pre-order the How To Make Lemonade Box Set here.

