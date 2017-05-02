Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits To NYC Parolees

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits To NYC Parolees

If football doesn't work out, Kaepernick definitely has a future in community service.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Colin Kaepernick is one of the few public figures who consistently makes headlines for all the right reasons. This time the football star decided to help those recently out on parole, by giving them a leg up on the employment process.

San Francisco 49ers v San Diego Chargers

Source: Harry How / Getty


As reported by The Root, he recently paid it forward and donated boxes of custom-made suits to parolees in New York City.

Via The Root:

Over the weekend, Kaepernick made a visit to a New York City parole office and donated two large boxes of custom-made suits to benefit 100 Suits for 100 Men, an organization that provides men and women transitioning from prison with free suits to help with their job search.

The CEO of 100 Suits, Kevin Livingston, said Kaepernick “was a great partner, he went above and beyond all expectations to help give these guys a second chance.” Livingston continued his high praise of Kaepernick, stating “He’s a hero in my eyes, he’s a hero in the eyes of the guys who are going to be receiving these suits. Colin, you’re the man to me, you’re a hero to the men of South Jamaica, Queens.”

 

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2937713/janet-jackson-announces-new-tour-and-confirms-split-from-husband/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2937749/police-chief-changes-account-of-jordan-edwards-death/

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits To NYC Parolees

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: T.I. On His Relationship With Lil Wayne…
 5 hours ago
05.02.17
Producer Mano Claims Katy Perry Called Him The N-Word
 7 hours ago
05.02.17
Watch: Janet Jackson Finally Opens Up About Her Divorce
 7 hours ago
05.02.17
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Drake, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, & More To…
 9 hours ago
05.02.17
La La Anthony’s Met Gala Outfit Show’s Carmelo…
 20 hours ago
05.01.17
Hey, Baby! Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing…
 20 hours ago
05.01.17
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Says “C5 Coming Soon… It’s The Roc!”
 3 days ago
05.01.17
Guess Who’s Bizzack: NeNe Leakes Might Be Returning…
 3 days ago
04.29.17
She’s Here!: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome A…
 3 days ago
04.29.17
Big Boi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
04.28.17
This Is How Far Mathew Knowles Will Go…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Hip-Hop Fresh: Meet the Winners of Fresh Empire’s…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival Goes Down In Flames…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Declares What Will Be…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Clayton English and DJ Kayotik at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Clayton English Performing at Arlington Improv
 4 days ago
04.28.17
photos