Lala Anthony Threw Subtle Public Shade At Carmelo Anthony During The Met Gala

97.9 The Beat Staff
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Venturelli / Getty


Lala Anthony arrived at the Met Gala on Monday night looking absolutely stunning. Admist reports of a divorce from her beau of 5 years, Carmelo Anthony, she’s showing that the best revenge is to look fabulous.

The Power actress wore an all black Thai Nguyen Atelier gown, that hugged and showed in all the right places. Was she attending the Met Gala or a funeral for Carmelo Anthony’s chances of ever getting back together with her?

She wore her hair up in a high ponytail and opted for a brown, smokey eye and a pink pout – the focus was truly on her dress!

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Venturelli / Getty


Nevertheless, the most interesting part of her ensemble was the fact she had a ring on each and every finger on both hands, EXCEPT her ring finger.

The Mark Hotel Celebrates The 2017 Met Gala

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty


Oh Lala, teach us your petty, public, shady ways.

