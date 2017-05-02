How Well Do You Know Chance The Rapper? [QUIZ]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Wanna go see Chance The Rapper perform at the JMBLYA 2017?
Date/time: May 5th
Venue: Coliseum Parking Lot at Fair Park
Address: 1483 Coliseum Dr., Dallas, TX 75210
JMBLYA 2017 Lineup: Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, 6lack, Young Dolph, Snow Tha Product, Steve Aoki, YFN Lucci, Pell, DJ Mr. Rogers
