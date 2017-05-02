Hey, Baby! Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing Bump at Met Gala

Just two weeks after Serena Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy on Snapchat, it looks like the superstar athlete is getting more comfortable showing off her growing baby bump in public. Williams, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night.
While Williams isn’t expecting her child to be born until this fall, she looked radiant in an emerald green gown with that glow. Shine on, Serena!
SOURCE: Instagram
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours