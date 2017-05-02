Hey, Baby! Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing Bump at Met Gala

Photo by

Hey, Baby! Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing Bump at Met Gala

The tennis champ has that glow.

Bella Ramalho
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


 

Just two weeks after Serena Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy on Snapchat, it looks like the superstar athlete is getting more comfortable showing off her growing baby bump in public. Williams, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night.

While Williams isn’t expecting her child to be born until this fall, she looked radiant in an emerald green gown with that glow. Shine on, Serena!

Continue reading Hey, Baby! Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing Bump at Met Gala

photos