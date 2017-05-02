Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Producer Mano Claims Katy Perry Called Him The N-Word

He goes in on Twitter.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Celebrities Visit Broadway - April 29, 2017

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty


This past weekend, Katy Perry received major backlash for making a bad joke involving former President Barack Obama. She compared the outrage over her newly cut black hair to people being upset that Obama isn’t in office. Thoughts about Perry’s joke ranged from it being tone death to racism.

Now, producer Mano is giving his thoughts on the joke by bringing up old tweets where he said Perry called him and his squad the n-word. The Weeknd producer and former Kanye West DJ tweeted this back in 2013:

He mentioned Perry’s use of the n-word again in 2015.

Now, Mano is bringing the incident up again in light of Perry’s politics being questioned.

He said she called him the n-word at a club in Paris. He was with his crew, which appeared to be creative designer Virgil Abloh and music executive Plain Pat. Katy Perry and his friend, HXLT, were also there and she was dancing with him.

Then, according to Mano, Perry felt at liberty to call him and his friends the n-word when they repeatedly told her to stop.

They had to explain to Perry why they didn’t want her to use the word and surprise, surprise…she didn’t get it.

For people inclined to not believe Mano’s story, he assured folks that he has “no personal vendetta” against Perry.

Mano finally made the very important point that folks can have the tendency to side with a famous White person over the story of a Black person.

If you’re interested, Perry has a song out with her new Black…”friends,” Migos, called “Bon Appétit.”

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Producer Mano Claims Katy Perry Called Him The N-Word

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: T.I. On His Relationship With Lil Wayne…
 3 hours ago
05.02.17
Producer Mano Claims Katy Perry Called Him The N-Word
 5 hours ago
05.02.17
Watch: Janet Jackson Finally Opens Up About Her Divorce
 5 hours ago
05.02.17
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Drake, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, & More To…
 7 hours ago
05.02.17
La La Anthony’s Met Gala Outfit Show’s Carmelo…
 18 hours ago
05.01.17
Hey, Baby! Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing…
 18 hours ago
05.01.17
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source…
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Says “C5 Coming Soon… It’s The Roc!”
 3 days ago
05.01.17
Guess Who’s Bizzack: NeNe Leakes Might Be Returning…
 3 days ago
04.29.17
She’s Here!: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome A…
 3 days ago
04.29.17
Big Boi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
04.28.17
This Is How Far Mathew Knowles Will Go…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Hip-Hop Fresh: Meet the Winners of Fresh Empire’s…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival Goes Down In Flames…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Declares What Will Be…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Clayton English and DJ Kayotik at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Clayton English Performing at Arlington Improv
 4 days ago
04.28.17
photos