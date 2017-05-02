Producer Mano Claims Katy Perry Called Him The N-Word

This past weekend,received major backlash for making a bad joke involving former President. She compared the outrage over her newly cut black hair to people being upset that Obama isn’t in office. Thoughts about Perry’s joke ranged from it being tone death to racism.

Now, producer Mano is giving his thoughts on the joke by bringing up old tweets where he said Perry called him and his squad the n-word. The Weeknd producer and former Kanye West DJ tweeted this back in 2013:

I wish y'all coulda been there when @katyPerry referred 2 me as a "nigga"ironically in Paris. y'all know she says it regularly right -__- — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) June 13, 2013

He mentioned Perry’s use of the n-word again in 2015.

@katyperry is comfortable with calling me her #nigga. oddly i wasn't. — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) February 1, 2015

Now, Mano is bringing the incident up again in light of Perry’s politics being questioned.

He said she called him the n-word at a club in Paris. He was with his crew, which appeared to be creative designer Virgil Abloh and music executive Plain Pat. Katy Perry and his friend, HXLT, were also there and she was dancing with him.

y'all really are fuckin delusional. i was in paris in a club with hxlt, ibn, plan pat and virgil was dj'n. katey was dance'n on my cuz hxlt — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

Then, according to Mano, Perry felt at liberty to call him and his friends the n-word when they repeatedly told her to stop.

this was the day b4 ye fashion show. while she was juke'n my cuz she started calling us her "niggas" and we asked her 2 stop a few times — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

They had to explain to Perry why they didn’t want her to use the word and surprise, surprise…she didn’t get it.

she couldn't understand why and we had 2 explain 2 her that it wasn't endering and it was really offensive — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

For people inclined to not believe Mano’s story, he assured folks that he has “no personal vendetta” against Perry.

y'all can think w/e silly shit u want but u not me and u wasn't there. — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

seriously i have no personal vendetta with her, why would i make that up. i tweeted it in 2013 🤔 — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

whats more amazing is. i tweeted that shit in 2013 & y'all aint say'n shit about it until u catch the person red handed? who the bigger fool — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

Mano finally made the very important point that folks can have the tendency to side with a famous White person over the story of a Black person.

no 1 cared that my feelings were hurt as a person. a famous caucasian person thought it was ok 2 say that word 2 me 2 relate with me. 😑 — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

instead of thinking i am a liar why wouldn't u empathize with me and think man she hurt that guys feelings by acting privileged — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

If you’re interested, Perry has a song out with her new Black…”friends,” Migos, called “Bon Appétit.”

Also On 97.9 The Beat: