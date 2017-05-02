Entertainment News
Watch: T.I. On His Relationship With Lil Wayne After His Black Lives Matter Comments

He elaborates on celebrities getting political.

32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

In November of last year, Lil Wayne commented on the Black Lives Matter movement and got tons of backlash. He seemed to justify that Black lives already mattered since he was “a young Black rich mutherf*cka.” He also added, “If that don’t let you know that America understand Black **** matter these days, I don’t know what does. I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Social media dragged him, including T.I. The rapper called out Lil Wayne in a lengthy Instagram post saying, “Bro if you don’t stand for something out here, all the money, jewelry, cars, mansions bandannas & hit records don’t mean sh*t!!!! Our people are being oppressed!!!”

Last month, T.I . spoke at a panel hosted by Sway Calloway during SXSW in Austin, Texas. When asked if he’s spoken to Lil Wayne since his public call out of the rapper, Tip said no. “I ain’t spoke to lil bro,” he said. “That was probably one of the most difficult responses or one of the most difficult tasks I had been faced with.”

T.I. further explained how it was important to express his anger towards Weezy’s comments. “This ain’t cool. This ain’t how we rockin’. And I don’t think that could have been done in private. That was something that had to be done publicly.”

T.I. said that celebrities should speak on an issue if they really care about it. “I think it’s important for them to do what they’re passionate about,” he explained. “Like if they have a true passion and they really, sincerely care enough, then I think they should speak out on it. I don’t think they should keep themselves from speaking out on it just for their corporate sponsors’ comfort zones. But at the same time, I don’t think they should force themselves if they don’t really have an opinion. ‘No comment’ is still useful. If somebody asks you something, ‘No comment, I ain’t got a comment about that.’ I think that is the best answer when you ain’t really got an opinion.”

You can watch clips from the discussion below.

