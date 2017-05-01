News & Gossip
21 Year Old Student Goes On Stabbing Spree At University of Texas At Austin, Police Say

97.9 The Beat Staff
On Monday afternoon, a 21-year-old student went on a stabbing spree at University of Texas at Austin, according to local reports.. The stabbings reportedly happened near the Gregory Gym and the police confirmed that one suspect is currently in custody.

Austin police responded slightly before 2PM local time, less than two minutes after receiving a call. They found the suspect, Kendrex J. White, who attended UT, walking around with a Bowie-style hunting knife.

Freshman Rachel Prichett reported, “I saw a guy standing there, just walking very calmly, but he was holding a machete type knife. He grabbed this guy by the shoulder who was facing him and stabbed him in the back and so I turned around and started running away. As I was running, I saw another guy that was sitting at a table slumped over and there was blood on him.”

Police have not yet released a motive as of press time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


