This Is What Happened When Travis Scott Encouraged A Fan To Leap From A Balcony

I didn't fall, dude, I flew. I was floating. I don't fall." He continued, "

Sh*t, nothing happened. Floating is amazing. It’s like getting in a plane. I just flew, man. I’m a magician, like David Blaine. I could never fall.”

Well, Scott is encouraging his fans to believe in flying. On Sunday, at the New York Terminal 5 stop for his Birds Eye View Tour, Scott saw a fan hanging off the balcony railing during his performance of “Outside.” After the song, Scott asked the fan, “I see you, but are you gon’ do it?” Then he added,”“They gon’ catch you; don’t be scared,” speaking of the audience below.

Scott then started his song “A-Team,” and the fan took the leap of faith. Video is below.

More footage from the concert showed other attendees following suit. They jump from the balcony into the crowd during Drake’s “Portland” song (which features Scott). They also took dives during Scott’s song “through the late night.” Travis had no say in these falls, but maybe the first daredevil ignited a wave of confidence. Video does show Travis giving a ring to one of the fans that jumped though. There is yet to be information on if any of Scott’s leapers were injured. According to TMZ, “nobody was cited” for the behavior.

There were people jumping from the balcony onto the floor at Travis Scott's show. #BirdsEyeViewTour @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/rWdafpKUsI — FTP Flame 🎪 (@FTPflame) May 1, 2017

Well, the concert did look pretty lit… the fan believed he could fly.

