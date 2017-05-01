Photos
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Only In America Can You Make Poverty Expensive

97.9 The Beat Staff
Nordstrom is out of here selling bullshit jeans. For $425.00, you too can have jeans that will make your man look like he was rolling in dirt or is still living out his days at Burning Man.

Really.

On their site, you can purchase PRPS Jeans that look like someone was rolling in the dirt and perfect attire for a chic day doing farm work. Donwan Harrell is the first American designer to bring Japanese denim to the United States. While his work comes with extensive research and select premium denim with unprecedented washes, he can’t be serious with this wash.

Except he is.

Called Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans, they are described as “Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

Really.

Want a matching dirty denim jacket? They have it too, for an additional $425.00.

Is farm fashion chic about to be a thing? Would you buy for your man, beauties?

Take our poll and let us know if this is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

photos