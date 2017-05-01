Restaurant Owner Apologizes For Employees Who Sang ‘F The Police’ To Officers

The Raleigh Police Department in North Carolina received an apology on Saturday from a restaurant franchise owner whose employees were accused disrespecting officers, the News & Observer reports.

Officers and the local police union were outraged when workers at a Smithfield’s Chicken ’n Bar-B-Q sang NWA’s “F— the Police” while several officers ate there Friday night.

According to WTVD-TV, the Raleigh Police Protective Association (RPPA) posted this account of the incident on Facebook:

“Thank you Smithfield’s Chicken & Barbeque Jones Sausage location for the class and professionalism as you sang “F the Police” as my brothers at Raleigh Police Department attempted to eat at your restaurant. The manager sang along as well. Do you really feel that was appropriate?”

Matthew Cooper, the police union president, told the News & Observer that the store owner apologized for the incident. “This is something that, unfortunately, officers have to deal with now on a regular basis,” he added.

SOURCE: News & Observer, WTVD-TV

