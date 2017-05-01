Restaurant Owner Apologizes For Employees Who Sang ‘F The Police’ To Officers

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Restaurant Owner Apologizes For Employees Who Sang ‘F The Police’ To Officers

The outraged local police union president said officers deal with disrespect on a regular basis.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Police authority

Source: Jason Henthorn / Getty

The Raleigh Police Department in North Carolina received an apology on Saturday from a restaurant franchise owner whose employees were accused disrespecting officers, the News & Observer reports.

Officers and the local police union were outraged when workers at a Smithfield’s Chicken ’n Bar-B-Q sang NWA’s “F— the Police” while several officers ate there Friday night.

According to WTVD-TV, the Raleigh Police Protective Association (RPPA) posted this account of the incident on Facebook:

“Thank you Smithfield’s Chicken & Barbeque Jones Sausage location for the class and professionalism as you sang “F the Police” as my brothers at Raleigh Police Department attempted to eat at your restaurant. The manager sang along as well. Do you really feel that was appropriate?”

Matthew Cooper, the police union president, told the News & Observer that the store owner apologized for the incident. “This is something that, unfortunately, officers have to deal with now on a regular basis,” he added.

SOURCE:  News & Observer, WTVD-TV

SEE ALSO:

Why Are Cops Outraged About ‘Black Lives Matter’ Message On Doughnut Box?

Louisiana Judge Barred From Restaurant After Hurling N-Word Slur

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

North Carolina , police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source…
 10 hours ago
05.01.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Says “C5 Coming Soon… It’s The Roc!”
 2 days ago
04.29.17
Guess Who’s Bizzack: NeNe Leakes Might Be Returning…
 2 days ago
04.29.17
She’s Here!: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome A…
 2 days ago
04.29.17
Big Boi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.28.17
This Is How Far Mathew Knowles Will Go…
 3 days ago
04.28.17
Hip-Hop Fresh: Meet the Winners of Fresh Empire’s…
 3 days ago
04.28.17
Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival Goes Down In Flames…
 3 days ago
04.28.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Declares What Will Be…
 3 days ago
04.28.17
Clayton English and DJ Kayotik at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Clayton English Performing at Arlington Improv
 3 days ago
04.28.17
FOX's 'The Simpsons' - Season Twenty-Five
The Donald Weeps… Ivanka’s on the Supreme Court;…
 4 days ago
04.27.17
Kim Kardashian Reflects On Robbery: ‘I Know That…
 4 days ago
04.27.17
Here’s What Tamar Will Do If ‘The Real’…
 4 days ago
04.27.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Insists On Holding L’s For Lucious
 4 days ago
04.27.17
Justin Bieber Is Being Sued Again For Alleged…
 5 days ago
04.26.17
Was Mary J. Blige Stabbed In The Back…
 5 days ago
04.26.17
photos