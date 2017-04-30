BlackGirlMagic: Watch Misty Copeland Surprise Young Ballerinas On TV

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

There’s a great saying that goes “In order to be it, you have to see it.” And it’s safe to say that Misty Copeland’s career embodies that sentiment.

For this new generation of Black ballerinas being able to witness Copeland’s rise to fame has helped them realize that they not only belong in the world of dance but can be successful at it. And Copeland herself understands her influence and recently dropped in a group of young dancers to further inspire their journey.

As part of an segment on Friday’s The Steve Harvey Show, the veteran comedian invited a group of young ballerinas from the Mayfair Performance Company on Chicago’s south side to be on his show. He talked about the impact Copeland had and how one day they could be like the iconic dancer and even meet her.

Harvey then asked them to turn around to which Copeland walked on stage. The girls’ tearful and excited response will give you chills!

Copeland says that this greeting was emotional for her as well: “It’s not common and it should be…to see beautiful brown women do ballet.”

Afterwards, the young dancers gave a stunning performance:

Prior to her walking on the stage, Copeland was asked her a series of quick questions ranging from the one thing she can leave out of the house without to who does likes better: Drake or Mariah Carey:

Misty makes it so easy to adore her!

