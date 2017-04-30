News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

#BlackGirlMagic: Watch Misty Copeland Surprise Young Ballerinas On TV

The iconic dancer made a group of Chicago ballerinas' dreams come true on a recent episode of "The Steve Harvey Show."

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Misty Copeland's Debut Performance In Broadway's 'On The Town'

Source: Grant Lamos IV / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

There’s a great saying that goes “In order to be it, you have to see it.” And it’s safe to say that Misty Copeland’s career embodies that sentiment.

For this new generation of Black ballerinas being able to witness Copeland’s rise to fame has helped them realize that they not only belong in the world of dance but can be successful at it. And Copeland herself understands her influence and recently dropped in a group of young dancers to further inspire their journey.

As part of an segment on Friday’s The Steve Harvey Show, the veteran comedian invited a group of young ballerinas from the Mayfair Performance Company on Chicago’s south side to be on his show. He talked about the impact Copeland had and how one day they could be like the iconic dancer and even meet her.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Harvey then asked them to turn around to which Copeland walked on stage. The girls’ tearful and excited response will give you chills!

Copeland says that this greeting was emotional for her as well: “It’s not common and it should be…to see beautiful brown women do ballet.”

Afterwards, the young dancers gave a stunning performance:

Prior to her walking on the stage, Copeland was asked her a series of quick questions ranging from the one thing she can leave out of the house without to who does likes better: Drake or Mariah Carey:

Misty makes it so easy to adore her!

SOURCE: The Steve Harvey Show

RELATED NEWS:

Misty Copeland Photography Book Captures The Strength And Grace Of Black Womanhood

CONGRATS! Misty Copeland Weds Longtime Boyfriend In Elegant Wedding

#BlackGirlMagic: Misty Copeland Being Honored With Her Own Barbie Doll

Rickey Smiley Appears On Steve Harvey’s TV Show! [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Appears On Steve Harvey’s TV Show! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #BlackGirlMagic: Watch Misty Copeland Surprise Young Ballerinas On TV

Rickey Smiley Appears On Steve Harvey’s TV Show! [PHOTOS]

Misty Copeland , steve harvey

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Reveals Phaedra As Her Source…
 14 hours ago
05.01.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Says “C5 Coming Soon… It’s The Roc!”
 2 days ago
05.01.17
Guess Who’s Bizzack: NeNe Leakes Might Be Returning…
 2 days ago
04.29.17
She’s Here!: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome A…
 2 days ago
04.29.17
Big Boi Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.28.17
This Is How Far Mathew Knowles Will Go…
 3 days ago
04.28.17
Hip-Hop Fresh: Meet the Winners of Fresh Empire’s…
 3 days ago
04.28.17
Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival Goes Down In Flames…
 3 days ago
04.28.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Declares What Will Be…
 3 days ago
04.28.17
Clayton English and DJ Kayotik at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Clayton English Performing at Arlington Improv
 3 days ago
04.28.17
FOX's 'The Simpsons' - Season Twenty-Five
The Donald Weeps… Ivanka’s on the Supreme Court;…
 4 days ago
04.27.17
Kim Kardashian Reflects On Robbery: ‘I Know That…
 4 days ago
04.27.17
Here’s What Tamar Will Do If ‘The Real’…
 4 days ago
04.27.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Insists On Holding L’s For Lucious
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Justin Bieber Is Being Sued Again For Alleged…
 5 days ago
04.26.17
Was Mary J. Blige Stabbed In The Back…
 5 days ago
04.26.17
photos