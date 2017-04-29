Entertainment News
She’s Here!: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome A Baby Girl

97.9 The Beat Staff
Vanity Fair And Genesis Celebrate 'Hidden Figures'

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty


Congrats are in order for Ciara and Russell Wilson, who announced the birth of their baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson.

Posting a distance shot of her pregnant self at the ocean, Ciara writes, “Sienna Princess Wilson. No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you. Love, Mommy & Daddy.” Little Sienna, born Friday evening, weighed in at 7 pounds 13 oz.

New baller baby alert #siennawilson #Ciara #russellwilson

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

Sienna is the first child for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. 31 year-old Ciara, is also mom to Sienna’s big brother, 2-year-old son Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with Future.

Throughout her pregnancy, Ciara has been slaying her maternity style in everything from evening wear to a pair of Calvin undies.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

“I’m just super excited about this time in my life,” Ciara told HarpersBazaar.com who published a stunning maternity photoshoot for the singer. “Like, oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it’s going to be two of these creatures running around!” she added. “Our hands will be full of non-stop action.”

Congrats to the Wilsons!

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

photos