Guess Who’s Bizzack: NeNe Leakes Might Be Returning To Real Housewives Of Atlanta

97.9 The Beat Staff
E! + ELLE + IMG Party To Celebrate The Opening Of NYFW

Source: Brian Ach / Getty


Even though we’re still chewing on the epic four-part season finale of Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 9, some deets are already being spilled about which faces will be returning, and disappearing, for season 10.

According to TMZ, NeNe Leakes is reportedly snatching her peach back for season 10 of RHOA. Sources close to the show’s production team tell the gossip site that NeNe is ready to come back, though no paperwork has officially been signed yet. Allegedly, Bravo’s trying to up the ante by negotiating an offer for a spin-off show, similar to Kim Zolciak‘s “Don’t Be Tardy” series.

Speaking of Kim (come on, wig!), the mother of 6 will be the second familiar face returning to the RHOA cast. She and NeNe are said to be returning as “part-time” cast members – they just need to make sure the money is right first.

Back in February, word on the street was that several members of the current RHOA heard whispers that NeNe may be coming back on the show and protested her return with executives. “That’s unfortunate, cuz I started the show and they will be off the show before I will,” the Athens native told TMZ.

Another rumor that’s been floating around is that Phaedra Parks was fired from the show following the filming of the season 9 reunion. However, her reps reached out Page Six confirming that those rumors are “untrue.”

SOURCE: TMZ

photos