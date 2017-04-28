Entertainment News
Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival Goes Down In Flames On Social Media

There are receipts.

Virgin Island Hopping

Source: Lisa Bonner / Lisa Bonner


The Fyre Festival spiraled into a complete and total disaster this Thursday and Friday. If you don’t know what it is, we wont fault you. It was billed as a “luxury music, art, and food festival” taking place on a private island in the Bahamas. Apparently, it was organized by Ja Rule and hyped up by celebrities such as Kendall Jenner. The price to attend such luxurious escapades? Between $2,000 and $12,000, according to BuzzFeed. If you’re not turned off yet, trust, we’re just getting started. Check out the festival’s initial promotional materials below.

Are you ready? #FyreFestival

A post shared by FYRE FESTIVAL (@fyrefestival) on

The festival’s web site promised that attendees would “be flown roundtrip on a custom, configured Boeing 737 aircraft between Miami International Airport and Exuma International Airport on Great Exuma,” with Exuma being a district in the Bahamas.

Sounds exciting! Too bad all those flights were eventually canceled. In a statement, the festival said, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, to alleviate logistical challenges, all inbound charter flights to the Exumas have been cancelled.”

This was just the start. Not only were flights canceled, but for those who already made it to the island, they were left stranded on the tarmac for hours.

“It’s just all unbelievable,” one attendee, William Finley, told BuzzFeed News. “We saw that it was kind of suspect in the weeks leading up, but we gave them the benefit of the doubt, thinking they’d pull it off in time. It was complete chaos.” Finley, who is a writer who got sent back to Miami once he arrived on the island, also said that lodging and accommodations weren’t set up for guests as promised.

As for the luxurious food…basic.

“The food court was reminiscent of a state fair and not the ‘world-class international culinary experience’ that they advertised,” said Finley.

The Fyre Festival site also promised guests “will be staying in modern, eco-friendly, geodesic domes.” Any additional housing would be available for purchase at nearby islands and private cays. This might have been better for most people because when it came to the “geodesic domes,” they turned out to be just tents.

Things escalated to a new level or disaster when one of the headliners for the festival, Blink-182, dropped out.

The celebs who were promoting the festival had a change of heart — translation: they pretended they had nothing to do with the festival by deleting any mention of it on their social media. We’re looking at Kendall Jenner and Ja Rule.

But the Internet is rarely forgiving and always has receipts.

A @FyreFraud Twitter account was started to archive the now deleted complaints on the Fyre Festival’s Instagram account.

Even the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism had to apologize for hosting such a tragic event.

Eventually, the festival was canceled Friday morning and the organizers released a statement:

 

This didn’t keep social media from having a blast though.

R.I.P Fyre Fest.

 

