Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival Goes Down In Flames On Social Media

Are you ready? #FyreFestival A post shared by FYRE FESTIVAL (@fyrefestival) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

The Fyre Festival spiraled into a complete and total disaster this Thursday and Friday. If you don’t know what it is, we wont fault you. It was billed as a “luxury music, art, and food festival” taking place on a private island in the Bahamas. Apparently, it was organized byand hyped up by celebrities such asThe price to attend such luxurious escapades? Between $2,000 and $12,000, according to BuzzFeed. If you’re not turned off yet, trust, we’re just getting started. Check out the festival’s initial promotional materials below.

The festival’s web site promised that attendees would “be flown roundtrip on a custom, configured Boeing 737 aircraft between Miami International Airport and Exuma International Airport on Great Exuma,” with Exuma being a district in the Bahamas.

Sounds exciting! Too bad all those flights were eventually canceled. In a statement, the festival said, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, to alleviate logistical challenges, all inbound charter flights to the Exumas have been cancelled.”

Update from #fyrefest: festival is not cancelled, we have a tent, food, water, etc. but they aren't letting anyone else. pic.twitter.com/FfpXmLdeTm — Amanda Rost (@amanda_rost) April 28, 2017

This was just the start. Not only were flights canceled, but for those who already made it to the island, they were left stranded on the tarmac for hours.

Welcome to Exuma! Sunrise at Fyre Fest. Still on the same plane we've been on since 1:30 am. My stomach is eating itself. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/dammDl4auy — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

“It’s just all unbelievable,” one attendee, William Finley, told BuzzFeed News. “We saw that it was kind of suspect in the weeks leading up, but we gave them the benefit of the doubt, thinking they’d pull it off in time. It was complete chaos.” Finley, who is a writer who got sent back to Miami once he arrived on the island, also said that lodging and accommodations weren’t set up for guests as promised.

As for the luxurious food…basic.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

“The food court was reminiscent of a state fair and not the ‘world-class international culinary experience’ that they advertised,” said Finley.

A view of the luxury food court with some luxury school bus transportation at Fyre Festival. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/XL3PtRw8q0 — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

The Fyre Festival site also promised guests “will be staying in modern, eco-friendly, geodesic domes.” Any additional housing would be available for purchase at nearby islands and private cays. This might have been better for most people because when it came to the “geodesic domes,” they turned out to be just tents.

Things escalated to a new level or disaster when one of the headliners for the festival, Blink-182, dropped out.

The celebs who were promoting the festival had a change of heart — translation: they pretended they had nothing to do with the festival by deleting any mention of it on their social media. We’re looking at Kendall Jenner and Ja Rule.

But the Internet is rarely forgiving and always has receipts.

I keep picturing @KendallJenner handing out Pepsi at #fyrefestival to keep the peace — Shade Guevara (@Leezy_TMNY) April 28, 2017

A @FyreFraud Twitter account was started to archive the now deleted complaints on the Fyre Festival’s Instagram account.

…and now #fyrefestival has reverted back to deleting messages versus responding to customers. How have there not been arrests @FBI?! pic.twitter.com/JgDkic9JK1 — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 27, 2017

Even the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism had to apologize for hosting such a tragic event.

Bahamas official statement on Fyre Festival #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/NQo8AmXZlQ — The Bahamas (@VisitTheBahamas) April 28, 2017

Eventually, the festival was canceled Friday morning and the organizers released a statement:

Fyre Festival set out to provide a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the islands of Exuma. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we must postpone this experience. We are working tirelessly to ensure each guest leaves the island safely and ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation as we continue to provide ongoing updates via email and our official social media channels as they become available, including refund information. A post shared by FYRE FESTIVAL (@fyrefestival) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

This didn’t keep social media from having a blast though.

I was tired then clicked on #FyreFestival now I'm wide awake pic.twitter.com/3B2NUxcVLF — Prince Apocolyspe (@PrinceApocolysp) April 28, 2017

What if I told you… that when there's smoke, sometimes there's no fyre? — 3030 (@jose3030) April 28, 2017

.@WNFIV So to recap? Some Instagram kids just paid between $450 & +$12k… to be stranded… in a tropical tent city. Cuz some models told them to. — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017

R.I.P Fyre Fest.

