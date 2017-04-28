Music
Home > Uncategorized

Katy Perry’s LGBTQ Fans Blast Her For Collaborating With This Rap Group

People are going in on her.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty


In March, Katy Perry was honored with the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign gala for her support on LGBTQ issues. Now, folks are questioning her ally-ship because of a single with Migos she’s scheduled to release on Friday. After posting a picture for the new song “Bon Appétit,” featuring Migos, Perry got major backlash from some fans.

Migos’ history of homophobic remarks started with their uncomfortable stance on rapper ILoveMakonnen coming out as gay. Soon after, the group apologized to the rapper and their fans, claiming that they “love all people, gay or straight.” However, in later interviews they showed layers of prejudice against gay people. On one hand, they couldn’t seem to reconcile ILoveMakonnen being gay and having sold drugs. On the other hand, Offset said he wouldn’t perform at a gay club if asked, while Quavo said he’ll perform anywhere if the price is right.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry is no stranger to using southern rapper to escalate her singles on the pop charts. Her 2013 song “Dark Horse” with Juicy J reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Is Katy a hypocrite, just trying to stay relevant, or both?

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Katy Perry’s LGBTQ Fans Blast Her For Collaborating With This Rap Group

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Declares What Will Be…
 2 hours ago
04.28.17
Clayton English and DJ Kayotik at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Clayton English Performing at Arlington Improv
 3 hours ago
04.28.17
FOX's 'The Simpsons' - Season Twenty-Five
The Donald Weeps… Ivanka’s on the Supreme Court;…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Kim Kardashian Reflects On Robbery: ‘I Know That…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Here’s What Tamar Will Do If ‘The Real’…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Insists On Holding L’s For Lucious
 2 days ago
04.27.17
Justin Bieber Is Being Sued Again For Alleged…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Was Mary J. Blige Stabbed In The Back…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Outkast #ATLast
BIG BOI “MIC JACK” LIVE ON JIMMY FALLON
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Nick Grant at 97.9 The Beat
Return of the Cool Artist Nick Grant Returns…
 3 days ago
04.26.17
Drake Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Prayers Up: Xzibit’s Father Passes Away
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Talib Kweli Rips Into Trump’s First 100 Days…
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Midnight Garden After Dark at the NYLON Estate
Amber Rose Has Some Thoughts On People Questioning…
 3 days ago
04.26.17
Watch: Pacman Jones Goes Off On A Police Officer
 3 days ago
04.25.17
photos