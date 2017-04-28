Comedian Clayton English Performing at Arlington Improv

The winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Clayton English, will be performing at the Arlington Improv this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

Below are the details.

Location: 309 Curtis Mathes Way #147 Arlington, TX 76018

Performance Times:

Friday, 4/28 @ 8 pm and 10:30 pm

Saturday, 4/29 @ 7 pm and 9:30 pm

Sunday, 4/30 @ 7:30 pm

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: