Comedian Clayton English Performing at Arlington Improv

farlinave
Clayton English and DJ Kayotik at 97.9 The Beat

Source: Naheem Houston / Radio One, Inc.

The winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Clayton English, will be performing at the Arlington Improv this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

Below are the details.

Location: 309 Curtis Mathes Way #147 Arlington, TX 76018

Performance Times:

Friday, 4/28 @ 8 pm and 10:30 pm

Saturday, 4/29 @ 7 pm and 9:30 pm

Sunday, 4/30 @ 7:30 pm

Click here, for tickets

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Comedian Clayton English Performing at Arlington Improv

photos