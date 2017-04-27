Photos
Home > Photos

These 4 Black Celebrities Need To Attend The 2017 Met Gala Because….FASHION

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The biggest spring fashion event is on the horizon: The Met Gala. The Met Gala is the annual event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City and the mark of the opening of the highly awaited costume exhibit.

FASHION-FRANCE-COMME DES GARCONS

Source: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / Getty

This year, the Met is celebrating Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, the creator of the avant-garde and fashion forward line, Comme des Garçons. Her exhibit, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, is sure to be one of the most exciting exhibits. This theme is sure to bring red carpet innovation, experimental dresses, and inventive gowns.

Comme des Garcons: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018

Source: Estrop / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

There are 5 people we NEED to see on the red carpet (Anna Wintour, if they weren’t on the list, send an invite!).

MISSY ELLIOT

<p><a href=”https://giphy.com/gifs/missy-elliott-1hBb8piEeb99C”>via GIPHY</a></p>

Missy Elliot has been supa dupa fly for the longest and she made a garbage bag look high fashion. While she can’t stand the rain, she can stand for some fashion forward styles.

SOLANGE


Solange definitely deserves a seat at the table and is often spotted at the Met Gala. She plays with architecture with her style frequently and I can’t wait to see what she brings this year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

GRACE JONES


It’s Grace Jones. Nothing else needs to be said.

RIHANNA


The mega-star embraces fashion and will be sure to bring it with some serious style.

Beauties, who are YOU most excited to see on the red carpet at this years’ Met Gala?! Tell us below.

Also check out our gallery of the best Met Gala dresses of all time.

DON’T MISS:

Trend Report: The Mechanics Of Fashion At The 2016 Met Gala

The Met Gala’s “I Don’t Get It, But I Kind Of Love It” Fashion Moments

Idris En Vogue: Anna Wintour Offers Actor Best Seat At Met Gala

Red Carpet Rewind: The Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time

10 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rewind: The Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time

Continue reading Red Carpet Rewind: The Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time

Red Carpet Rewind: The Best Met Gala Dresses Of All Time

   

The Met Gala

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Declares What Will Be…
 2 hours ago
04.28.17
Clayton English and DJ Kayotik at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Clayton English Performing at Arlington Improv
 3 hours ago
04.28.17
FOX's 'The Simpsons' - Season Twenty-Five
The Donald Weeps… Ivanka’s on the Supreme Court;…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Kim Kardashian Reflects On Robbery: ‘I Know That…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Here’s What Tamar Will Do If ‘The Real’…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Insists On Holding L’s For Lucious
 2 days ago
04.27.17
Justin Bieber Is Being Sued Again For Alleged…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Was Mary J. Blige Stabbed In The Back…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Outkast #ATLast
BIG BOI “MIC JACK” LIVE ON JIMMY FALLON
 2 days ago
04.26.17
Nick Grant at 97.9 The Beat
Return of the Cool Artist Nick Grant Returns…
 3 days ago
04.26.17
Drake Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Prayers Up: Xzibit’s Father Passes Away
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Talib Kweli Rips Into Trump’s First 100 Days…
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Midnight Garden After Dark at the NYLON Estate
Amber Rose Has Some Thoughts On People Questioning…
 3 days ago
04.26.17
Watch: Pacman Jones Goes Off On A Police Officer
 3 days ago
04.25.17
photos