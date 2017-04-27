Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did "It"

Jenner is making the interview rounds to promote her latest book.

Danielle Jennings
It seems that former athlete and reality star Caitlyn Jenner has a lot to say these days, especially since she has a new book to promote. Jenner decided to stray from her favorite topic, talking about ex-wife Kris Jenner, and focused on the O.J. Simpson case in a new interview.

As reported by the Washington Post, Jenner discussed the infamous murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman while a guest on Andy Cohen’s radio show. At the time of the murders, Jenner was married to ex-wife Kris, whose ex-husband Robert Kardashian was a member of O.J. Simpson’s legal defense team.

Excerpts from the interview are below:

[On her impression of Simpson]: “[He was] the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a—— in the world of sports I had ever seen.” She added, “I believe he got away with two savage murders.”

[On her take of the murders]: “There was three people at the crime scene — DNA evidence, three people at the crime scene,” referring to Simpson and the two murder victims, his wife and her friend Ron Goldman. “Pick a murderer. How hard is that?”

[On how it impacted Kim and Kourtney]: “The hard part during the criminal trial was that Kourtney and Kim, saw that their dad, who they love and adore — which they should — is on one side and we’re on the other.” She added, “So it was more tough on them than it was on us.”

 

