Here’s What Tamar Will Do If ‘The Real’ Wins An Emmy

She's never been one to subtly sit by.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Tamar Braxton may not be apart of The Real talk show anymore, but she’s still ready to take credit for the work she did.

The Daytime Emmys is Sunday night and The Real is up for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. During this time, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Braxton served as the panel of hosts. If they win, Tamar won’t let any past beefs prevent her from grabbing her award.

In an interview with Home & Family on the Hallmark Channel, the Braxton Family Values star said that she plans on attending the Emmys ceremony and if The Real wins she said, “It doesn’t matter where I stand in my relationship with anybody, if I’m nominated and I win, I’m going up there to accept my reward. Period” She continued, “I’m going to be respectful and hopefully everyone else is going to be respectful because it’s a very amazing moment for everybody. Everyone’s not nominated in their life.”

Tamar had a very public let-go from the The Real back in 2016 — a decision the singer did not take well. She was one of the hosts when the popular show premiered back in 2013. However, it seems like she’s moved on and is letting the past be the past, especially if it comes to getting a shiny new statue for her mantle. Good for Tamar!

 

 

