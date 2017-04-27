Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Reflects On Robbery: ‘I Know That Was Meant To Happen To Me’

She's a changed woman.

Kim Kardashian got very candid on Ellen this Thursday when she talked about getting robbed in Paris last year. To her, the incident was a life changing experience. “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she said before tearing up. “I’m such a different person.” She went explained how before the incident she was really materialistic and flashy in a way that she isn’t now. “I just don’t care about that stuff anymore,” she said.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then described the actual robbery, saying that the robbers watched her flaunt her jewelry on social media for two years before the heist. When she was held hostage at gunpoint, Kim said, “Automatically your stomach drops. It’s a feeling you can’t even explain. Like I knew that was it for me.” She continued, “I said a prayer, I know I’m going to heaven. I hope my kids are okay, my husband.”

She finally ended with an immense amount of gratitude for her life. “When I look back and I analyze it, I’m like, okay, they weren’t really aggressive, like it could have been way worse. So I don’t want to sound like I’m not grateful,” she said. “I’m out, I’m home, I’m safe, I’m such a better person. It’s okay, let’s move on.” You can watch the full clip below.


 

 

